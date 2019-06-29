November 7, 1930 - June 27, 2019 A life well lived, Murray "Buddy" Tauber Stein, 11/7/1930 – 6/27/2019, embraced his journey in this world with class and selfless compassion. His joyful outlook made your day better and your tomorrow, the best yet to come. Growing up in Santa Monica, he played football and ran track at Los Angeles High School. These formative years carved his unstoppable can-do attitude, and made lifelong friendships with his Mephisto club members. In his early youth, he developed a passion for horses that remained a part of him throughout his entire life. His ranch in Murrieta is where he enjoyed riding horses and hosting parties rivaling the best of the best. His wonderful sense of humor delivered a smile to family, friends, colleagues, valets, waiters and everyone who was lucky enough to know him. A veteran of the Korean War, Murray served as an Army combat soldier. From an era that enjoyed card playing and cocktails, Murray's stylish charisma was beyond compare. He lived life to the fullest and welcomed everyone to do the same. His hands and heart were open, allowing countless people to experience his generosity. Murray was predeceased by his son David, stepson Gregory and sister Rhada Klevens. He is survived by his wife Elda, son Michael (Sharon), daughter-in-law Stephanie, grandchildren Davina, Devin, Sabrina, Jacob, Alec and Sydney, great-grandsons Taylor and Jaxon, nephew Lloyd and nieces Gena and Felicia. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12:30PM at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 29, 2019