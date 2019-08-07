|
|
September 20, 1924 - July 30, 2019 Myles Lowell, a Michigan native, died peacefully at his Beverly Hills home on July 30, with loved ones at his bedside. He was ninety-four. Born on September 20, 1924, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, to Annette and George Lowell, Myles graduated from Amherst College in 1946 and followed his father into the real estate business. He had a flair for friendship and a love of travel. He befriended and often regaled a small who's who of celebrated characters. Traits which took him from the ballrooms and ski slopes of Europe, to the mansions of Newport, Rhode Island, and the glamorous homes of Palm Springs. Paris, in particular, was a city with which he had an ongoing love affair. With an ever-present twinkle in his eyes, a shock of white hair in his later years, and trademark dark eyebrows, Myles cut a dashing figure. His wit and sense of humor was legendary, as was his ability to recall names, places and events from decades past and spin them into colorful stories. He matched his affinity for high society with a love of animals and a lifelong advocacy for the protection of all creatures great and small. He was rarely without a beloved Schnauzer by his side. He is survived by his extended family, Rudi and Helga Frenner, their children Victoria and Maximillian, and George and Heather Frenner and their daughter Brittaney. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August, 15 at 10.00 am, at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Lange Foundation (310) 473-5585.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 7, 2019