June 5, 1940 - October 2, 2020 Dr. Myrna Cherkoss Donahoe (Mickey) - Born June 5, 1940Dr. Donahoe was Professor Emeritus at California State University, Dominguez Hills where she taught a variety of Social Study courses for over 25 years. She was a champion of the People (women's rights, worker's rights, minority rights, etc.) teaching these values to students and others. Myrna was a beautiful human being, friend, mentor, teacher, scholar and organizer who made a tremendous impact on the lives of all who had the good fortune to know her. Her compassion and caring was boundless and her pursuit for justice for others was fierce.After retirement Mickey stayed active in her Carroll Park, Long Beach neighborhood. She was President of the Friends of Bixby Dog Park, a volunteer in the 2nd District Counsel office and active in the Carroll Park Neighborhood Association. She is survived by her husband Thomas, her children Shannon, Rebecca, Arne and Ryan, by her grandchildren Andrew, Justin, Rocco, and great grandchild, Rory. She will be sorely missed. * Celebration of life to be held 6/5/21 in Long Beach, Ca



