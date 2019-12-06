Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Myrna Roscoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrna Eddy Roscoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrna Eddy Roscoe Obituary
August 22, 1933 - November 25, 2019 Myrna passed away peacefully surrounded by beloved family and friends. Survived by husband Don, children Stephen, Paula (Sabol), Mark and Aaron, granddaughters Athena, Brittany and Sarah, 2 great-grandkids and her brother Ray Eddy from WV. Myrna retired as Director of Pupil Services from Culver City USD after more than 30 years. She loved her family, books, cats, music, the Dodgers and her Irish heritage. Services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on 12/20 at 11am.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -