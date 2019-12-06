|
August 22, 1933 - November 25, 2019 Myrna passed away peacefully surrounded by beloved family and friends. Survived by husband Don, children Stephen, Paula (Sabol), Mark and Aaron, granddaughters Athena, Brittany and Sarah, 2 great-grandkids and her brother Ray Eddy from WV. Myrna retired as Director of Pupil Services from Culver City USD after more than 30 years. She loved her family, books, cats, music, the Dodgers and her Irish heritage. Services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on 12/20 at 11am.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019