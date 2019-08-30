|
|
November 15, 1936 - July 15, 2019 Myrna Elaine Foesch Dysart, 82, of Temple City, passed away Monday July 15th after a brief illness.Born November 15, 1936 in Freeport, Illinois, the daughter of Frederick John Foesch and Inez Anderson of Argyle, Wisconsin. She was one of 4 children.The family moved to Pasadena, California in 1941 where Myrna graduated from the Pasadena Public Schools in 1954. She then attended Pasadena City College and while there played saxophone for the Bulldog Tournament of Roses Band and clarinet for the Spartans, the Women's Athletic Association Lancer band.Years later she took great pleasure playing the French horn with the "Severe Discrepancies", a short-lived group of musicians formed by the National Association of School Psychologists.Myrna married Benjamin W Dysart in 1955 and they had two children, Barbara Elizabeth and Eric William.After her divorce in 1969, Myrna returned to college at California State University Los Angeles, earning a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science degrees. She taught school for two years, then in 1977 began a career at Monrovia School District as an Educational Psychologist until her retirement in 2000.She served for several years as a senior administrator for the San Gabriel Valley Campfire Girls where she was instrumental in saving Camp Wasewagen for Campfire use.As a young adult she spent her summers lifeguarding and giving swimming lessons.Her many and varied hobbies kept her occupied way past bedtime and included voracious reading, puzzles of any kind, stained glass projects, growing orchids, planting and harvesting fruit trees which occupied her front and back yards. Her gardening always gave her the greatest joy.Those left to cherish Myrna's memory include her loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Sylvia Almstadt. Sylvia and Myrna married September 20, 2008 when it became legal in California to do so.Among their favorite causes to support were the ACLU, a variety of environmental efforts and HIV/AIDS/LGBTQ related organizations. Both enjoyed being season ticket holders to the Hollywood Bowl, the Geffen and Pantages Theaters. They are generous entertainers and hosts to a wide circle of friends and family.Once both had retired, they were able to travel, visiting among other places China, the Galapagos, Machu Picchu and the waterways of Europe. They loved vacationing in Mexico and Hawaii.Additionally, family members remembering Myrna include her sister Anita Way and husband John, their two sons and 6 grandchildren; daughter Barbara and her husband William Thompson, and grandchildren Ashley Miller and Will Thompson; her son Eric and his family Holly Ward Peters and their daughter Erica Rose; the entire Almstadt family; her many and varied close friends and extended family; and of course her cats Doodles, Wollie and Lilly and her birds Cosmo and Missy Pumpkin Head.Donations may be earmarked in celebration of Myrna Dysart to the at www.arthritis.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019