December 3, 1935 - February 26, 2019 After an incredible 83-year run, the curtain has closed on "The Fabulous Life of Myrna Winer." Beloved by many, Myrna passed peacefully in the final scene of her life on February 26. Born in Chicago, Myrna moved with her parents, Ben and Sally Weiner, along with a plethora of aunts, uncles, and cousins, to Los Angeles. Myrna graduated from Beverly Hills High School and received her BA from UCLA where she studied Math, Theatre Arts, and Physics. Continuing her quest for education, she received a master's degree in Theatre Arts from SFVSC (now CSUN). Myrna enjoyed a wonderful career teaching Drama, Play Production, Stage Crew, Math, and English at Birmingham High School in Van Nuys. She appreciated every aspect of the theater and imparted her passion and knowledge to thousands of young minds. A common theme shared by her former high students upon hearing of her passing is her unwavering belief in her students, the positive impact she had on their lives, and how she inspired them to become their best selves. Myrna married Bernard "Bob" Winer in 1960. They were happily married for 29 years, until Bob's passing. Together they traveled the world, went to the theater, put on the best parties for family and friends – and lovingly raised their three children. Nothing made Myrna happier than spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was proud of each and every one of them and told anyone who would listen how remarkable they were. Her family is grateful for the many gifts and lessons she bestowed upon them throughout her life. Myrna spent the last 27 years with her partner Jerry Cordova, whom she loved and adored. In retirement Myrna enjoyed playing bridge, volunteering with Senior Reader's Theater, Assistance League of Ventura County, and the Rubicon Theater. She loved to love and was known for her kindness, philanthropy, leadership, and inspiration. Myrna was preceded in death by her husband Bernard "Bob." She is survived by her children Roger (Lynn) Winer, Kathryn (David) Masci, and Elizabeth (John) Eversen, her 5 grandchildren Rachel, Justin, Alexandra, Bella, and Jack, partner Jerry Cordova, and brothers Terry and Jon Weiner. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of Myrna's favorite charities: Assistance League of Ventura County - Girl's Club, St. John's Healthcare Foundation, and Congregation Am Hayam. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019