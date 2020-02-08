Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Myron Guss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myron E. Guss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myron E. Guss Obituary
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend died January 31, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, to Sarah and Abraham Guss, he married Hilda Scherek and moved to Los Angeles. After a long career with Kaiser, he enjoyed time with his wife, children William (Angie), Hillary, Stephanie, and Allison (Ron), and grandchildren Andrew, Oliver, and Dylan. A graduate of Columbia University, he was bright, witty, athletic, kind, and caring, a patient listener and engaging conversationalist. His dreams were for us. He leaves a legacy of wisdom, joy, loving, humor, sacrifice, and encouragement. Predeceased by his wife, sister Joyce, and daughter Stacy. Services were February 3 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Simi Valley.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -