Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend died January 31, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, to Sarah and Abraham Guss, he married Hilda Scherek and moved to Los Angeles. After a long career with Kaiser, he enjoyed time with his wife, children William (Angie), Hillary, Stephanie, and Allison (Ron), and grandchildren Andrew, Oliver, and Dylan. A graduate of Columbia University, he was bright, witty, athletic, kind, and caring, a patient listener and engaging conversationalist. His dreams were for us. He leaves a legacy of wisdom, joy, loving, humor, sacrifice, and encouragement. Predeceased by his wife, sister Joyce, and daughter Stacy. Services were February 3 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Simi Valley.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020