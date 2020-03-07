Home

Myron (Buddy) Holburt

Myron (Buddy) Holburt Obituary
January 27, 1925 - February 3, 2020 Myron (Buddy) was born in St. Louis, Missouri, raised in Los Angeles, Calif. He attended UCLA, USC and UCB. Served on active duty as a Navy Lieutenant during World War II and the Korean War. Was Chief Engineer of the Colorado River Board of California for 20 years and retired as Assistant General Manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. He enjoyed tennis and travel. He will be missed by his loving family, his wife of 71 years Idell (Flick) Holburt, sons, Ernest and Jonathan, daughter Sharon Kuritzky, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
