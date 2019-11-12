Home

Myron "Billy" Morris

October 4, 1930 - November 8, 2019 Billy (89) passed away on November 8, 2019. Billy was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and moved to L.A. with his family when he was 9 years old. He attended L.A. High School and UC Berkeley. After serving his country in the Korean War, he spent his entire working career in the jewelry business where he continued to work until his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvia and Jack Morris. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Anneliese, his two sons, Lindsey (Patricia) Morris and Jack (Lucy) Morris, his grandchildren, Matthew, Alyssa, Daniel and Justin, and his loving sister Ronnye Grueber. Services will be held Thursday, November 14 at 11:00am at Home of Peace Memorial Park, Los Angeles, CA (323) 261-6135. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, AZ (www.kiwaniscarefree.org/Page/17148).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 12, 2019
