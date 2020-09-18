April 14, 1933 - September 11, 2020 On September 11, 2020, Myrtle Yoshioka Asahino, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 87.The third of five children born to Masato and Shige Yoshioka in Kaunakakai on the Friendly Isle of Molokai, Myrtle spent a happy childhood on the rustic Hawaiian island, with fond memories of eating peanuts and "talking story" with friends and siblings on the town's pier. To help supplement her father's income as the butcher in Misaki's Store, she would sometimes work in the pineapple fields, preferring to be outdoors rather than working indoors as a seamstress. Myrtle was very independent. Against the strong advice from her father, she left home and family at the age of 14 for the bright lights of Honolulu, with the understanding that greater opportunities existed in the big city. She attended McKinley High School, then graduated from the University of Hawaii in 1955 with a degree in Home Economics with a concentration in Dietary Institutional Management, all the while supporting herself on a tight budget.Soon after graduation, her big adventure began. She moved to Boston and proudly worked at the renowned Massachusetts General Hospital as a hospital dietician. The big eastern city was such a spectacular delight for the tropical island girl. Actually watching Ted Williams play at Fenway Park instead of listening about it through the static of the radio was astonishing.The adventure continued on to St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago. Through mutual friends, she met the love of her life, Steve Asahino, an orthodontics student at Loyola Dental School. The two were married at the University of Chicago in 1959 and soon got busy building a home and family. They moved to Newport Beach in 1960 because it was reminiscent of their beloved native Hawaii, and because Dr. Asahino understood the growing area was an ideal location to start his orthodontics practice. Before long, they had four children: Steven, Karen, Kathryn, and Kenny. They found the time to explore the world together, travelling throughout the U.S., Europe, Hong Kong, and Japan, where Dr. Asahino helped introduce orthodontics to his ancestral home.Myrtle's generous Aloha spirit was infectious, and she made friends far and wide. Many are blessed to be in her Ohana. Her philanthropic work at Bowers Museum through MEDELLAS with other Asian American women brought out the best of her fundraising skills. She was active in Cal State Fullerton's Oral History program, recognizing the importance of preserving stories from the Issei, first generation pioneers who settled in the LA and Orange County area.Mostly though, she loved a good party. Their home was often filled with the Hui Aikane (a close group of island transplants) and a wide group of other friends, bringing tasty potluck dishes, ukuleles, and raising the spirit of Aloha.When Dr. Asahino unexpectedly passed away in 1985, her large Ohana became all the more important to Myrtle. She was a charter member of "The Walkers," a group of fellow lady volunteers from the 1984 Olympics who can still be seen to this day walking the early morning streets of Dover Shores and solving the world's problems. Her family grew with the arrival of her grandchildren Paul, Cole, Malia, Claire, Eliza, and Nuala. She was a loving and nurturing grandmother, being an integral positive influence in each of their lives. Their kind and generous hearts are Myrtle's legacy.Myrtle's generous spirit and positive outlook knew no limits. When she was given lemons, she would literally make a delicious lemon meringue pie and return it as a gift. She couldn't stand to see anyone lonely. If she knew a remote acquaintance who would be alone during the holidays, she would invite them over for one of her famous Christmas parties. She was always quick to laugh, and to make us laugh with her unique insights and good humor. We were blessed with her charming smile up until the very end.We are saddened to see her pass, but comforted knowing she is reunited with her departed loved ones. The angels and the saints are going to love her lemon meringue pie.Myrtle is survived by brother Isamu (Ruth) Yoshioka, sisters Janet Nagasako and Cherry (Jerry) Kobashigawa; children Steven, Karen (Dan) Selleck, Kathryn (Rich) Tait, and Kenny (Catherine); grandchildren Paul Selleck, Cole Tait, Claire Selleck, Malia Asahino, Eliza Tait, and Nuala Asahino; plus numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Masato and Shige Yoshioka, beloved husband Steve Asahino, and sister Misao "Sue" Rivera. Her life will be honored with a private grave side ceremony. Once restrictions are lifted, Myrtle's life will be celebrated with a large party, as she would have liked.In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County in memory of Myrtle at https://www.yourfooddrive.org/drive.php?myrtles_food_drive