February 28, 1925 - January 11, 2020 The Greatest Man of the Greatest Generation, Nace Brian Cohen, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving daughters and family. Nace was loving, funny and adventurous and was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was a World War ll hero, paratrooper with Company "E", 517th Parachute Infantry, a small-engine pilot, a rancher, an entrepreneur, CEO, artist, musician, world traveler, with other talents too many to mention. In 1945, Nace received the Bronze Medal of Honor for his heroic achievement in action near Diedenberg, Belgium, for crawling through heavy snow and lack of cover to take a group of enemy soldiers. He was a true philanthropist and served as President of LASHA (Los Angeles Sephardic Home for the Aged), and on the Board of Directors of The Jewish Home for the Aged and The City of Hope. In 1967, Nace Cohen, with a sales staff of one, office staff of one and one truck, founded Progressive Produce as a pioneering vertically-integrated potato and onion production company. The company later sold to Chiquita Brands Intl. Upon retirement, he became a bronze and precious stone sculptor, some of his artworks is on display at the Jewish Home for the Aging in Reseda. He was forever young and continued to take piano and clarinet lessons into his late 80s. He is survived by his beloved daughters: Vicki, Rodell, Jacquie and Suzanne, stepson Marc, his seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was married to Rebecca Comerchero and Francine Pakin. He will be forever remembered and dearly loved. Services are Wednesday, January 15, at 11 am at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery, in Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 14, 2020