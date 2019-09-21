|
February 26, 1930 - September 14, 2019 Nadia passed away peacefully in the care of hospice, following a brief hospitalization for symptoms resulting from a reoccurrence of cancer. She will be missed by friends and family, especially for her generosity, elegance, her sense of humor and sharp wit, and wide-ranging intellectual and cultural interests. She was born in England to parents, George Doubins and Freda Fox, both of whom had emigrated from Russia. After receiving a University of London School Certificate award in 1946, she moved to Paris where she lived until traveling to the U.S. in the late '50s and ultimately to California by bus. She received her academic degrees from UCLA – a B.A. in 1963, a Master's in 1965, and, in 1969, a Ph.D. in French Literature. She taught courses in the French Dept. at UCLA, then at Wellesley, and back at UCLA, where she then also worked in administration with students coming from foreign countries until she moved to Cal Tech where she did such work with scholars and scientists coming from all over the world. Her partner of 34 years, Martha Kirkpatrick, died in 2015, and Nadia is survived by Martha's three sons and their wives, Allen and Janice, Will and Sherrie, Chipper and Yvonne, six grandchildren, Alexandra, Samantha, Rosemary, Otto, Kekoa and Kealani, and her cousin, Peter Fox, whom she considered her brother.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019