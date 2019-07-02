January 12, 1941 - June 26, 2019 Nadia Nahass of Santa Monica passed away peacefully at her home on June 26, 2019. She will be forever loved and deeply missed.Nadia was born in Santa Monica, CA to Albert and Marie Kanan, and raised in Santa Monica along with her wonderful brothers Gil, Ed, and Dan, and her beautiful sister Amira. In May 1960, Nadia married Camille Nahass and welcomed their sons Mitch in 1961 and Gregg in 1964, and daughter Kristen in 1968. Her life was dedicated to being the best wife and mother she could be. She showered us with love and affection and showed us the true meaning of unconditional love.Nadia is survived by her husband Cam, her children Mitch (Olivia), Gregg (Shelly), and Kristen, her grandchildren Nik, Sophia, Sam, and Gil, and her sister Amira, along with numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family. She touched so many throughout her life and was loved by all that knew her.A memorial service for Nadia will be held at 10am on Saturday, July 6, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1343 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 2, 2019