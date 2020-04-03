Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine Hankin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine M. Hankin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nadine M. Hankin Obituary
October 5, 1931 - March 27, 2020 Nadine was the wife of Harold Hankin (deceased) and the lifelong friend and sister to Isabel Janken. She was the beloved mother of Suzanne (Steven) Goldstein and Michael Hankin; cherished grandmother of Robyn (Nick) Aguirre, Michelle (Eric) Greenberg, Allie (Manny) Rodriguez, and Emma Hankin; adored great-grandmother (GG) of Joie, Beckett, Jacob, Asher, and Maxwell. She was elected as the "Queen" at the Jewish Home for the Aging, respected and admired by all. Contributions may be sent to the Jewish Home for the Aging or a .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -