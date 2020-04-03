|
|
October 5, 1931 - March 27, 2020 Nadine was the wife of Harold Hankin (deceased) and the lifelong friend and sister to Isabel Janken. She was the beloved mother of Suzanne (Steven) Goldstein and Michael Hankin; cherished grandmother of Robyn (Nick) Aguirre, Michelle (Eric) Greenberg, Allie (Manny) Rodriguez, and Emma Hankin; adored great-grandmother (GG) of Joie, Beckett, Jacob, Asher, and Maxwell. She was elected as the "Queen" at the Jewish Home for the Aging, respected and admired by all. Contributions may be sent to the Jewish Home for the Aging or a .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 3, 2020