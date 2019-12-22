|
Mrs. Tomiko Nakabara, 96, Brush, CO, born Kibei Nisei, resident of West Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019.She is survived by her loving family: sons, Masahiro George (Rose), Jim Shunji and Roy Hiroshi (Judy) Nakabara; daughters, Takako (Richard) Onouye and Reiko (Yoshiaki) Ishimaru; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Rose and Satomi Ikuta; many nieces, nephews and relatives here and in Japan.Private family funeral services were held on Friday, December 20, at West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple. www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 22, 2019