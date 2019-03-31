June 30, 1925 - March 10, 2019 . Namiye Fukuzawa, 93, of Gardena, CA, passed away at home on March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 65 years to Michito Frank Fukuzawa (predeceased), father of Sheryl (Clayton (predeceased)) Iijima and Leigh (Katie) Fukuzawa, grandmother of Daryl Iijima, Lauren (Derek) Wong, and Tricia Fukuzawa, and sister of Kazuo (predeceased) and Toshiko Bradley (predeceased), she leaves behind many nieces and nephews.Namiye was born in Los Angeles, CA to Ryuhei and Teruyo Nogami, and raised in Gardena, CA. During WWII, Namiye, along with her mother and father, voluntarily relocated to Utah. In 1947, she graduated Utah State Agricultural College (Utah State University) with a degree in Home Economics.Namiye returned to Los Angeles, where she met and married Michito Frank Fukuzawa. Settling in Gardena, they had two children, Sheryl and Leigh. Namiye was active in PTA and was a Girl Scout Leader; she had been member of Esther Circle and the church choir at Gardena Valley Baptist Church.Namiye and Frank enjoyed traveling with family and friends., and supporting their grandchildren's various sporting endeavors. Namiye will be remembered for her warm and welcoming spirit of hospitality, and her faith in Jesus Christ.Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 9AM at Green Hills Memorial Chapel, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441 Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary