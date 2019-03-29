August 27, 1936 - March 25, 2019 Nancee Tinsley, a loving and vivacious Long Beach resident, passed away early in the morning on the 25th surrounded by her loving family. As a young adult Nancee attended the University of California, Los Angeles, where she fell in love with Donald Tinsley. She was a longtime volunteer with the Guild at Saint Mary's Hospital and The Assistance League of Long Beach. She enjoyed painting and shared many beautiful works of art with her family and friends. Nancee and Don have traveled all over the world together. She is survived by many loved ones: her husband of 62 years, Don, and four children, Don Jr., Suzanne, Bob and Michael, as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services to honor Nancee's memory will be held at 10:30am on April 13 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Long Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Assistance League of Long Beach. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019