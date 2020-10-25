Nancee Iketani, 89, died October 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Mother of 7, Sister to 13, Grandmother of 10, and Auntie to many. Nancee was born in Watsonville, CA and raised in the Bay Area. From ages 11 to 14, she was interned with her family at the Topaz War Relocation Center in Delta, UT. Always graceful, she modeled in her youth and met her dashing husband, Roy, at a JACL convention in SF. They married in 1957 and she moved to LA, eventually settling in Covina where she and Roy were active members of the community, helping build the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, attending Sage Granada Park United Methodist Church, bowling in a Nisei league, and lending their time to support their children's activities. After her children were in school, Nancee capitalized on her keen ear for languages and taught ESL in the Charter Oak Unified School District. She loved music and dance and made her stage debut in her 70s in the 2003 production of "The Nisei Widows' Club" at East West Players. After retirement, she shared her life experiences with young people as a docent at the Japanese American National Museum. She is survived by her devoted husband, her loving children, and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, as well as sisters Daisy, Elsie, and Juneko. No services will be held. In lieu of koden/flowers, the family suggests donations to www.janm.org
, www.sgpumc.org
, or www.esgvjcc.org
. We love you, Mom. www.fukuimortuary.com
213-626-0441