August 5, 1942 - May 7, 2019 Nanci Ann Nason-Herbst (Salgado), beloved wife, mother, nana, great-nana, executive, show producer, writer, designer, model, horse racing fanatic, avid reader, crossword puzzle aficionado, witty conversationalist, family matriarch and devoted friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Nanci was preceded in death by her parents Charles LaVerne & Dorothy Virginia Grimm & her brothers Charles & Robert Grimm. She is survived by her loving husband Bob Salgado, her children, Courtney St. Clair (Ben Breakstone), Chris Nason (Carrie Nason), Scott Nason, Jason Herbst (Megan Herbst), Robert Salgado (Jennifer Salgado), Amy Salgado (Daniel Annereau), her grandchildren, Thomas & Erin Nason, Kaitlyn & Jaiden Salgado, and her two great-grandchildren, Westley Nason & Melody Shaw. Nanci will live on forever in our hearts. Services: May 17, 2019, email: [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 14, 2019