Nancie Kumiko Self, at the age of 83 peacefully passed away in her home in Palm Springs, California on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:10 pm. She was surrounded by her immediate family and relatives.Nancie was born to Harry and Kikuko Kamimura on July 11, 1936 in Los Angeles. She was the eldest and had four younger brothers, Dickie, Jerry, Larry and Russell. In 1956 she married William Tom and was blessed to raise three beautiful children. Nancie was an accomplished hairdresser and cosmetician for over 30 years. She had established her business called Nancie Hair Etc. in Silver Lake, California. She was an avid gardener, a beachcomer at heart and danced hula.She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and above all a beloved mother, loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Nancie leaves behind her son, two daughters, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two brothers. A celebration of life will be announced by the family at a future date.



