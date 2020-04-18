|
July 28, 1936 - March 30, 2020 Nancy Feit, 83, passed away due to complications from heart failure and Parkinson's disease. Nancy was born in Evansville, IN, the first of four children, to Marge and George Morris, in 1936. She attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, where she met her husband Tom and graduated with a degree in English. She and Tom were married in 1960 in Chicago, IL, and made their first home in Evanston. Tom and Nancy shared a love of musicals, literature, art, and travel, which they passed on to their children and grandchildren. Nancy's life was one devoted to service. She chose teaching as her vocation, working first in an elementary school in Milwaukee, and later at Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, teaching third grade. Not one to sit and watch from the sidelines, Nancy volunteered her time and talents to a variety of organizations throughout her life, including campaigning for George McGovern, working to protect the California coastline through Friends of the Irvine Coast, advancing the causes of the League of Women Voters, and, closest to her heart, advocating for and mentoring children through CASA of Orange County. But most of her time and energy was dedicated to her husband and children, and later to her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters Anne Brennan, Claudia Feit, and Clare (Bob) Tucci; grandchildren Ethan, Aaron, Eliza and Owen Callis and Tierney Brennan; brother David Morris; brother-in-law Gene (Barbara) Feit; 16 nieces and nephews, and many friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Tom (2013) and her son Paul (1990), as well as sisters Jane Allan and Shawn Morris. Nancy will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother who showed her love through baking pies and sour cream coffee cake, perpetual Christmas music from classical to popular during the Christmas week, teaching card games and songs from her childhood, bedtime reading, summer road trips to visit relatives, innumerable beach days with grandchildren, museum and historical site outings, and handing down her favorite books. Funeral and burial times will be determined when the current restrictions regarding Coronavirus have been lifted. Donations in her memory are gratefully accepted toward CASA of Orange County at https://www.casaoc.org/give.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 26, 2020