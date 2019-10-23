|
|
August 10, 1939 - October 18, 2019 Nancy passed October, 18, 2019 in Mission Viejo, CA, with family by her side. She was born in Santa Monica, CA, to the late John and Audrey Green. Nancy graduated from Huntington Park High School. She is survived by her husband, Roland Pacheco, son Bill Hebebrand, granddaughters Andrea, April and Casey, and 3 grandsons. Nancy married Roland May 3rd, 1986. Nancy loved design, crafts, needlepoint, boating, and travelling. Nancy played piano and violin in her early years. Nancy was very active in square dancing and ballroom dancing. Nancy never had a bad thing to say about anyone. Nancy brought joy and happiness to everyone she touched. Viewing and service will be held Friday, 10/25 at 9am at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. Please gather at The Old North Church on the property. The family suggests making donations to the League for Crippled Children in Los Angeles, CA, in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 23, 2019