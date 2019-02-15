May 25, 1931 - January 31, 2019 Nancy Colleen Clarke, 87, of Culver City, California, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Born May 25, 1931 in Grinnell, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Forest Benton and Mary Grace Stocking. Nancy married the late James T. Clarke in 1951, and was a self-employed accountant for over 30 years before retiring. In 2013, she married her longtime partner Mary Jane Thomas, who passed away in August 2017. She is survived by her daughter Karen Clarke and wife Kathleen Cresswell of Joppa, MD, and seven nieces and nephews: Chris Benton, Andrew Benton, Lee Benton, Jill Tardy, Laurie Benton, Rick Sayers and Suzy Greer. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 am at Rejected Stone Christian Fellowship Church at 4700 Avalon Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, with Pastor Walter Davis officiating. A reception will be held after at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Rejected Stone Christian Fellowship Church, 4700 Avalon Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90011 or online at www.rejectedstone.us Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary