September 2, 1941 - July 4, 2020 Dr. Nancy Sidhu of Santa Monica died peacefully Saturday July 4.Born in Evanston, IL, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Larcom Dayton and Ward Winchell Dayton.Nancy grew up in Winnetka, IL and had three sisters. She attended North Shore Country Day School, then Smith College where she took her first economics course. She graduated from Northwestern University and University of Illinois, earning a Ph.D in Economics. Nancy won a National Defense Education Act fellowship in Economics. Her Doctoral Dissertation received an award from the National Tax Association.She married Victor Surain Sidhu in 1962 at the Winnetka Congregational Church and had a daughter, Mary.She began her career teaching economics at Northeastern Illinois University. In the private sector Nancy was a market analyst at Inland Steel in Chicago. Transplanted to Los Angeles in 1987, Nancy was an economist with Toyota USA, worked at Security Pacific Bank and Bank of America, ultimately becoming Vice President and Chief Economist, Kyser Center for Economic Research with Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation. During the downturn of 2008-2011 Nancy was a media spokesperson for the Los Angeles economy and appointed to the California Economic and Allocation Advisory Committee and CalChamber Economic Advisory Council.Nancy served as a Westwood Presbyterian Church Deacon and on the Finance Committee. She was a long-time National Association for Business Economics chapter member and leader. Nancy is survived by her daughter Mary Sidhu Pittman (Garrett) and five grandchildren; Robert Pittman, David Pittman, Taylor Lauterburg, Andrew Pittman, and Shelby Lauterburg; in addition to a brother-in-law Dr. Brian McGrath (Guilford, CT), and sister-in-law Marion Meade (New York, NY).A private graveside service will be held at Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles.Memorial donations can be directed to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, pulmonaryfibrosis.org
.