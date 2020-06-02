Nancy Ellen Plotkin
Nancy Ellen Plotkin, daughter of the late Lynette and Benjamin Kaufman, and sister to Robert Kaufman, was born in Mamaronek, NY on April 15, 1941. She died peacefully on May 26, 2020 with her son, Marc Plotkin, holding one hand, and daughter Cindy Moreland holding the other. Her husband, Gary Plotkin, had his hands gently on either side of her face. As she took her last breath, she leaned up and looked at him as if to grab one last kiss goodbye. Shadow, her devoted Border Terrier, lay at her feet. After an arduous journey with Posterior Cortical Atrophy (a rare form of Alzheimer's), our angel is finally at peace. She is also survived by her "in Loves" K.C. Kaufman, Chip Moreland and Krista Plotkin, and her grandchildren Jette, Perry, Rockwell and Maverick.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
