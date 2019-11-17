|
California artist Nancy Hicks Grenier, passed away at her home in Manhattan Beach on Nov. 6. She was 88.A South Pasadena HS and Occidental College graduate ('53), Nancy's art has shown throughout California including LACMA, LA Municipal Art Gallery, Pasadena Art Institute, Laguna Art Museum, San Diego Museum of Art, OMCA (Oakland), and as far away as Norske Graphikere in Oslo. Also, a director of the LA Printmaking Society, member of Women Painters West and Pacific Art Guild, and Westchester Adult School art teacher.She will be missed by her husband, CSUDH Prof. Emeritus Judson A Grenier, four children Karen, Eric, Jonathan, Caddie, and eight grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 17, 2019