March 2, 1928 - June 3, 2019 Nancy Hoot-Garcia ,"Nan Hunt" 3/2/1928-6/3/2019, died at age 91 peacefully in her home surrounded by her two daughters. Nan was a poetic translator of her soul's experience, dancer with words, lover of nature and authentic expression. Nan was a poet and author, English and Creative Writing instructor and conducted poetry workshops for over 25 years. She was commended in 2010 by the City of Los Angeles for her invaluable contributions founding the Valley Contempory Poets Reading SeriesNan is survived by her daughters Diana Russell (Danny) of Memphis, TN and Erica van Studnitz of Vallejo, CA. Notably present for five years providing loving and compassionate care was Angelica Parker.A Remembrance gathering in Nan's home will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 6 to June 9, 2019
