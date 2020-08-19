February 27, 1949 - August 13, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Jean Gregory announces her passing on Thursday, August 13, 2020.A native of Youngstown, Ohio and long time resident of Los Angeles, Nancy is recognized throughout the entertainment world as an innovative entrepreneur and prolific creator of successful and spectacular multi-media and musical productions. She directed, produced, wrote, and choreographed hundreds of award winning theatrical presentations, large scale musicals, international corporate and sporting events from Hollywood to Tokyo, Las Vegas to Paris, New York to Moscow, England, Germany, Italy, Australia and more.Her many additional talents in other media include staging major sporting events including Super Bowls to producing television, directing documentary films and film shorts, Grammy winning music videos, national commercials and Creative Consultant to the City of Los Angeles.One of her greatest joys in life was serving the Los Angeles SHARE Foundation for many years, serving on the Board and volunteering countless hours to fund raising efforts. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert R. Gregory and Betty Ann Gregory of Youngstown, Ohio. She is survived by and lovingly embraced by her brothers Robert R. Gregory Jr. and Mary Eva and Donald James Gregory, both of Nashville, TN. and Ronald Dean Gregory and Michelle of Hudson, Ohio as well as very special friend Mickey R. Shapiro of Los Angeles. Nancy will be fondly remembered and loved by nieces and nephews Logan, Ashley, Erin, Matt, Mike, Katy, Kristyn and grand nieces and nephews Brady, Theo, Eleanor, Edith along with extended family and friends.A memorial service will be held soon in Youngstown, Ohio for immediate family and a Celebration of Life memorial is being planned in Los Angeles to include dear friends and loved ones. Announcements will be forth coming.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store