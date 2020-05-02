April 21, 1931 - April 25, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Nancy Bloch. Nancy was born in New York City in 1931. She grew up with her younger sister, Meg, and their two parents in Scarsdale, New York before they moved to Tucson, Arizona later in her life. After graduating high school, she attended Smith College in Northampton where she studied Art History and Literature. In 1951, she married Richard L. Bloch, whom she would be with for the next 67 years. Nancy and Richard spent the remainder of their lives in various places in the West: Beverly Hills, Malibu, Rancho Santa Fe, Tucson and in her favorite place, Santa Fe, New Mexico.Nancy had a tremendous impact on the arts during her lifetime, both as a well-known collector and as a philanthropist. As for her own practice, she was a mixed-media artist: a weaver, a painter, a ceramicist, and a dedicated bookbinder until she passed away. Mixing her dual passions of literature and artistry, she was a member of The Grolier Club in New York, an exclusive society of bibliophiles like herself.Alongside Richard, she made major contributions to the Museum of New Mexico circuit, among them the Amy Rose Bloch Wing of the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (MIAC) in Santa Fe, named after their youngest daughter. Nancy served on the Board of Trustees of the Museum of New Mexico Foundation and received the Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts in 1997. Together Nancy and Richard curated the world's finest collection of T.C. Cannon's work, which was featured at the Heard Museum's exclusive T.C. Cannon exhibit in October 2017. Additionally, Nancy and Richard founded the Phoenix Suns franchise in 1968, and Nancy chose the team colors and spearheaded the logo design. Nancy and Richard also established Piñon Farm, an Olympic horse-breeding and training farm in 1982, which Nancy was very involved in. In her own time, Nancy was a zealous bird watcher and a skilled outdoorswoman; she was famously the girl scout leader to her daughters, Lisa and Amy. She was a wicked tennis player and perhaps most memorably, an extraordinary chef. She is succeeded by her sister Meg Lee; her children, Andrew (Robin) and Jonathan (Lisa); and her nine grandchildren. The family requests any gifts in Nancy's honor be directed to Beit T'Shuvah, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, or the Museum of New Mexico Foundation. We love you Nancy / Mom / Nana.



