August 9, 1937 - September 16, 2019 Nancy passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019, age 82, at Little Company of Mary Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Tom, sons, Steven and David, daughter, Anne, daughter-in-law, Lynn, son-in-law, David, and her granddaughters, Rachel and Kari. Nancy Lee Knight was born in Ketchikan, Alaska, August 9, 1937. Daughter of Astrid and Dewey Knight. She was one of three siblings. At the age of 12, they moved to Oakland, CA. Nancy attended U.C. Berkeley, from 1955-1959, and graduated with a B.A. in 1959. Nancy met the love of her life, Tom; after his naval tour at sea, she married Ltjg. Tom E. Christie on May 17, 1959. They moved to Baltimore, MD, and spent two years in the East. Moving back to CA in 1961, Tom joined the family business and Nancy raised their family. They later moved from Los Angeles to Palos Verdes Estates in 1972. Nancy and Tom have made Palos Verdes their home ever since. Nancy was a loving mother, attentive and caring, and took deep pride in her children and two grandchildren. She was a consummate hostess and had a magnetic laugh. She never wavered and was strong-willed with core values. She was very giving, especially to our military and veterans. She made family times at Orcas Island and Sun Valley very special. Nancy was an inspiration to those around her. Nancy is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all.In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to: Trinity Care Hospice, Providence Little Company of Mary Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019