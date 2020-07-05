July 20, 1938 - June 26, 2020 Nancy Armstrong, 81, died peacefully June 26, 2020, at UCLA Hospital in Los Angeles, CA. She was born July 20, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Paul and Clara (Lohr) Kress.Nancy graduated from Penn Hills High, Class of 1956, where she was a majorette and Prom Queen, and went on to Penn State University, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and earned a degree in Elementary Education in 1960. After graduation, she traveled in Europe for a month with her childhood friend, Genie Bogel, and then moved to New York City to teach elementary school. It was there that she met her beloved husband of 58 years, Gordon Armstrong. Gordon and Nancy started out married life in a third floor walk-up in Greenwich Village, moved to Morristown, NJ to start a family, and then on to Beverly Hills, CA.Nancy was a remarkable woman of many talents: Painter, poet, pianist and political activist, Nancy earned three advanced degrees in the course of her lifetime: an MS in Education and an MS in Psychology from UCLA, as well as a Certification in Family Therapy from Antioch -- and practiced as a therapist for almost 30 years at the Maple Center and in private practice in LA. But if you asked her what was the most rewarding role of her life, she would tell you "the early years of being a mother to my sons." Her dedication and love extended to her family and friends, who cherished her ability to truly listen and gently offer excellent advice and sincere concern. How we all will miss her! In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses: Ruth (Kress) and Jack Heineman of NYC, George and Florence (Sprano) Kress of Pittsburgh, and Kenny Kress, also of Pittsburgh. Surviving in addition to her husband, Gordon Armstrong, are her sons, Patrick Armstrong and his wife, Lucy (Kawai); Jeremy Armstrong and his wife, Darlene (Flores); grandson, Matthew Cabrera; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who adored their Aunt Nancy.The family will be holding a small, private chapel ceremony to honor Nancy. Those who wish to remember her in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the LA Children's Hospital or Doctors Without Borders
. Condolences and flowers (she loved flowers) may be sent to All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills for the family-only service on July 7 – which would have been her 58th wedding anniversary