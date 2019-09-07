|
November 30, 1958 - September 5, 2019 After a two-year battle with lymphoma, Nancy Aspaturian passed peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Geneva, Switzerland (and loved to cheekily mention it was by the same doctor who delivered Sophia Loren's baby), but she grew up in State College, Pennsylvania - which was the happiest place on earth according to Nancy. She was a fierce advocate and social justice warrior who dedicated her legal career to lifting up the voiceless, from children in foster care to men sitting on death row. She cherished the mentoring relationships that she developed with the younger lawyers in her office. She was honored to join Supervisor Shiela Kuehl's office as a Justice Deputy, and while she was only there a short time it's a testament to Nancy's tenacity that she was able to make a lasting impact in the Los Angeles community. She met her loving partner and wife Laurie Aronoff 40 years ago at UCLA, who will miss her every day. More than anything, she wanted children and to be a mother. Her daughters Lilia and Emma share her capacious brain, wit, and stubbornness - just the way Nancy wanted it. She leaves behind many friends, spread across the country and from different chapters in her life. She also leaves behind her mother Suzanne, sister Heidi, niece Rachael, sister-in-law Sharon, and many loving cousins around the world. All are welcome to celebrate her life. Please consider donating to an animal rights organization or charity in Nancy's memory. She cared deeply about all animals, with an especially soft spot for cats.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019