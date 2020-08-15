May 16, 1955 - August 6, 2020 Nancy Lee Burningham passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2020 at her home in Los Angeles, CA. She was born May 16, 1955 at Hill Air Force Base, Clearfield, UT to Charles Robert and Jean Lee Pitcher Holman, where her father was in the Air Force. When Nancy was a toddler, the family relocated to Salt Lake City, UT. She attended Olympus High School, graduating in 1973 and attended Mountain West College in Salt Lake City. Nancy married Clayne Burningham in 1978, later divorcing. In 1996, she moved to the Southern California area where she worked as a Senior Executive Assistant for several top corporations.Nancy was an avid reader, loved football, movies, the ocean and especially loved animals. She was kind, generous and had an incredibly soft heart. She worked with several pet adoption agencies and was a foster parent to many "fur babies." She struggled with health issues, but that did not stop her from pursuing her adventures, i.e., skydiving, swimming with sharks and dolphins, tornado chasing, dining in an underwater restaurant and staying in a lighthouse. She loved her family and was a wonderful daughter, sister and aunt.Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Randy Vahan, and brother David Holman. She is survived by her brother Charles Robert Holman, Jr., sisters Susan Holman-Vahan and Sharon Webb, and step-mother Elaine Holman. She is also survived by her step-siblings and nieces and nephews.Funeral services and internment are Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT. An outdoor luncheon at Wasatch Lawn follows the services.



