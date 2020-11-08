April 13, 1945 - September 3, 2020 Dr. Nancy Lee Tither was born in Philadelphia, PA to Leta and James Tither. She was raised in Fox Chase, PA and attended Northeast High. She received an AB from Bryn Mawr college and a doctorate from Cornell University in Child Development. While at Cornell she worked at a nonprofit counseling center called 'Open House' in Ithaca, NY where Nancy met Alan Kaplan, and they began an almost 50 year relationship adventuring across the U.S and Canada with their dogs. They eventually settled in Laurel Canyon while Nancy taught at Cal State LA for 13 years, was president of the LA County Psych Association, and founded its Ethics Committee. Nancy had a private practice as a therapist in the valley for over 40 years and enriched and saved many lives through her work. Nancy moved with Alan to the Encino area in the late 80s and they adopted two children, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Alex Tither-Kaplan. Nancy, best mom ever, gave her kids a wonderful childhood traveling in the family RV and sharing their home with a menagerie of pets including ducks and chickens. Nancy loved all animals, her rescues, especially her doggies Petey and Lily, and her flock of parrots. Nancy was kind and generous and moved mountains for anyone who needed a helping hand. In addition to her formidable and elaborate generosity of self and spirit she was known for her unmistakable sense of humor, cursing like a sailor in her singsong voice, and shamelessly announcing or creating the humor in any situation. She made everything fun. She was a tremendous listener, the kind of person to whom strangers found themselves divulging their life stories. She fought against injustice at every turn and faced hardships in life with a fierceness of will, a sharpness of wit, and a gentleness of soul. She loved with all her heart. She was taken from this world far too young after a courageous two month fight following a heart attack and stroke. We miss the warmth of her laughter, the melodies of her voice, and the big joy she found in little things like chai lattes and snoring dogs. We will always remember her in her flannel shirts with rolled up sleeves and her novelty socks reading the New Yorker and drinking P.G. Tips. She was bright, loud, and smarter and funnier than all of us. A true empath who devoted her life to others and leaves behind a legacy of joy, laughter, and love. She is survived by her magnificent rosebushes, her beloved pets, and her crazy family she recently described as "the best family in the world because everyone can say whatever they want". Donations in her honor can be made to Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary at sbbird.org/donate