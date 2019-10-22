|
On Sunday October 20, 2019, Nancy Linda Jaffe, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, died suddenly in her sleep. Nancy was born in 1942 in San Francisco, California, the child of Evelyn and Israel Cornet. She was predeceased by her son Jeremy Robert Jaffe. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Sheldon M. Jaffe; her son Seth Jaffe; her daughter Becky Jaffe; her grandson Nicholas Jaffe; and her brother Stephen Cornet. Nancy was a graduate of University of California, Berkeley, and the Yale University graduate program, where she was a Yale scholar. For many years, she taught world history and associated subjects at Riverside Community College and Los Angeles Community College. There will be a memorial service for Nancy at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday October 27, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if any, may be sent to the American Civil Liberties Union and/or Planned Parenthood. Hillside Memorial Park Mortuary 800-576-1994
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2019