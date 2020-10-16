May 14, 1936 - October 7, 2020 Nancy was born in Rochester, New York, to Harry and Gertrude Merker. After working at Eastman Kodak and Xerox, she became the first in her family to attend college by enrolling in Washington College, where she met and married Robert Bragg. Nancy left school to support her husband and start a family, settling in Woodland Hills, California, where she raised three children, Larry, Linda, and Mike. She was involved in her childrens' lives as a Cub Scout Den Mother and team mother, arranging field trips for her childrens' school, and was a Junior Great Books leader. She also played bridge competitively and earned a pilot's license. After a divorce, she returned to college, obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Pepperdine University, and started the Nancy Bragg Insurance Agency, which she operated for over thirty years. She was active in many civic groups, including the Assistance League of San Fernando Valley, and Prince of Peace Church. But her greatest love was her family, and she liked nothing better than having her children and grandchildren gather at her home for holiday celebrations. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Merker, children Larry (Collette), Linda (Scott Rinaldi), and Mike (Noelle), and grandchildren Leonard, Meredith, Kevin, Angela, Loren and Baysia. A service commemorating her life will take place on October 25, 2020 at Prince of Peace Church at 9am.



