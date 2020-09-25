October 16, 1928 - September 22, 2020 Nancy Osterholt Riley died in her sleep on Tuesday September 22, 2020 after a series of illnesses over the past few months. Nancy was born to William Russell Breese and Virga Vanselous Osterholt of Santa Monica, California, graduating from Marymount High School in 1946. After attending Occidental College, Eagle Rock, CA, she graduated from Wellesley College, Wellesley, MA in 1950 after which she joined the US Foreign Service serving in embassies in Paris, France and Saigon, Vietnam.It was while serving in Saigon that she met and married Linford Dale "Mike" Riley, Jr who predeceased her in 1994.She returned to live permanently in Los Angeles for the next 65 years – with the exception of 11 years in Washington, D.C. enjoying friends and family while working for Performing Tree, Los Angeles; Potomac Speakers, Washington, D.C. and volunteering in numerous capacities for Friday Morning Club; Le Salon Français and Westside Salon; League of Women Voters; Wellesley College Club and Seven Sisters College Conference; both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts along with the PTA, Planned Parenthood and UCLA Medical System Auxiliary.Nancy leaves behind her brother William Pardee (Joanne); children Anne Elizabeth (Nicole); Nicholas Robert; Thomas Anthony (Emmanuelle) and Andrew Terrence; Grandchild Jade Xiaoshan Mady and friends too numerous to mention.Due to Covid-19 precautions, a memorial service will be held at a future date however, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be given to Wellesley College, Class of 1950; UCLA Medical System Auxiliary or Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles."Like as the waves make towards the pebbled shore, so do our minutes hasten towards their end." - Shakespeare Sonnet 60



