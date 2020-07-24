May 12, 1924 - July 10, 2020 Nancy, a long time resident of Beverly Hills passed away at the age of 96. She was the widow of Emery McAfee (Mack) Perry. She is survived by her loving daughter, Diana Doyle (Jim) and son, Keith Perry (Magdalen) and grandchildren, Michael and Brendan Doyle and Ronan and Julian Perry.Nancy grew up in Hancock Park in the house built by her father, Clyde Payne. She attended Marlborough School and Holmby College. Her family were long time members of The Beach Club where she met her future husband. She married Mack in 1947 and moved to Beverly Hills where she raised her family. Her family fondly remembers her "Merry Merry" greetings on Christmas morning, competitive Rummikub matches and enthusiasm for taking her grandsons to El Coyote, Norms and other local favorites. She made her North Palm Drive home a hub of gathering for friends.She volunteered for the City of Beverly Hills winning Volunteer of the Year in 2011, was a member of the Ebell Club and an enthusiastic bridge player.



