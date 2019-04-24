October 22, 1941 - April 15, 2019 NancyRuth Hoffman passed away in Los Angeles, California, on April 15, 2019, at the age of 77, after an extended period of declining health. NancyRuth was born on October 22, 1941, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Mildred and Jack Hoffman. The family lived in Kansas City until moving to Mission, Kansas, in 1954. NancyRuth attended schools in Kansas City and Mission, through her high school graduation. She then attended Northwestern University, receiving Bachelor's and Master's degrees in applied music. She performed in, and directed, musical productions, primarily in the Chicago area, for several years while also working for a music publishing firm. In 1966 she moved to Los Angeles. After working in both music and sales in Los Angeles, NancyRuth pursued a law degree, graduating in 1977 from USC with her JD. She practiced Family Law in Los Angeles until her retirement in 2012. NancyRuth was a lifelong lover of family & friends, music (especially opera), art, travel, dogs, and all things purple. She was able to enjoyably combine many of these favorite interests and activities throughout her life. NancyRuth is survived by her sister, Linda Gunter and brother-in-law Stephen, 2 nieces and their families, many cousins, and many friends. She was vivacious, generous, and loving, and will be sorely missed. Interment will be in Kansas City. Contributions may be made to the Los Angeles Humane Society, 8075 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019