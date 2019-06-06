March 1, 1936 - June 3, 2019 Nancy S. Zinberg, 83, died on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 with her husband at her side in their home in La Habra, California.Nancy was born in New Jersey on March 1st, 1936 to Joseph and Pearl. Because Nancy's mother passed away when she was a young child, she was raised by her father and older sister, Birdie. Nancy attended Weequahic High School, where at the age of 15 she met her future husband, Sheldon Zinberg, whom she married in July of 1956. She attended Katherine Gibbs School and worked to support her husband during his years in medical school. Their relationship flourished for over six decades. Nancy was deeply committed to the welfare of her community and poured her talent and efforts into making her corner of the world a better place. For many years, she served on the Boards of the La Habra City School District, the Boys and Girls Club of La Habra, and the La Habra Children's Museum. In all her endeavors, she ushered in significant positive change as a result of her superior abilities in organization, management, and teamwork. She created cultures within these organizations so that others were also encouraged to bring their best ideas to the table. Nancy will be remembered for her elegance, honesty, warmth, and brilliance. She truly loved her friends and extended family who valued her wisdom, joie de vivre, and impeccable sense of style. She was especially devoted to her husband and family, and continually sought their betterment. Her shining example will continue in their memories, where she will remain a blessing. Nancy is survived by her husband, Sheldon; her sister, Birdie Blaine; her son and daughter, Abram and Perri Zinberg; her 3 grandchildren, Zara, Josiane, and Karizma; her niece, Tina Blaine, and 2 nephews, Paul and Steven Blaine.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The La Habra Children's Museum or The Boys and Girls Club of La Habra. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary