Nancy Shigekawa

October 13, 1930 - May 31, 2020 Nancy Yoshie (Arakaki) Shigekawa, Hawaii-born resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, went to be with the Lord on May 31, 2020 at 89 years old.She was predeceased by her husband David, two sisters and five brothers, and is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Derek) Okada, and grandchildren Erin, Dylan and Ashlyn Okada, sisters Betsy Nakanishi, Barbara Oshiro and Jane Park, and many nieces and nephews.Private viewing and burial was held this past weekend and a public Celebration of Life service will be held later this year. www.fukuimortuary.com
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 16, 2020.