January 17, 1925 - March 30, 2019 Nancy (Adams Thorp) Steiny (94) died on March 30 in the care and comfort of her family, friends, colleagues – and in her favorite room of the house she'd treasured for 67 years. Nancy grew up in Grand Island, Nebraska, daughter of Frank and Florence Thorp. She attended Stanford University where she met her husband, Homer Steiny. Together they shared an exciting life raising 4 children, cultivating diverse, fascinating friends, and having exotic adventures abroad and at home, including building their dream house at Lake Tahoe. Nancy was a dedicated mom, proud of how unique each of her kids became, each on their different paths. As child-rearing receded, she returned to school for the credentials that helped launch her long career as the Director of the Southern California Counseling Center. The Center's mission became her passion and its people her second family. Formidable to the last, Nancy only recently stopped teaching therapists and maintaining a private therapy practice. She is survived by her children: Julia Steiny (Johnson), Nancy Steiny Borris, Susan Steiny (Umile) and J.T. Steiny, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In her memory and in lieu of flowers, The Nancy Steiny Legacy Fund for Excellence in Clinical Training has been established at the Southern California Counseling Center - 5615 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019