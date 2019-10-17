Home

Nancy Wynkoop Lawrence Ross

Nancy Wynkoop Lawrence Ross Obituary
October 23, 1942 - September 16, 2019 Age 76, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Catskill, NY, a graduate of NYC's Erasmus High, Hunter College, UC Berkeley and UCLA Law School, Nancy was a lifelong educator: 30+ years with the LA Unified School District, then as a catechist with Holy Family Church in South Pasadena. She met the love of her life, fellow teacher Bob Ross; they were inseparable until his passing in 2017. She loved her students all, and they loved her back. She is survived by her brother Louis Perich of NH, sister-in-law Mary Ellen Perich, nieces Kathleen and Lauren Perich, nephews Stephen Perich, Paul and Phillip Bazzini, and numerous grandnieces and -nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church in South Pasadena on Saturday, October 19th at 10am with a reception immediately following.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
