June 23, 1927 - December 8, 2018 Nanette T. Larson, 91. Born in Bronx, NY, the only child of Tess and Louis Notarius. Nanette (Nan) spent her early years in the Bronx before her family moved to Beverly Hills, where she graduated from Beverly Hills High School and UCLA, with a BA in English. Following college, she met her beloved husband, Allan Larson, to whom she was married for 68 years. Nan initially worked in public relations before becoming Associate Editor of The American Magazine, where she worked until her children were born. Nan and Al raised their children, Julie and Jonathan, in White Plains, N.Y., spending summers with family and friends on Cape Cod. Subsequently, they made moves to N.J., N.M. and, finally, Los Angeles. Nan was a lover of Shakespeare, books, and the arts; she completed the L.A. and N.Y. Times crossword puzzles, in pen, every day and answered Jeopardy questions with ease (unless it was math). It was Nan who instilled a love of the arts in her children. Jonathan, who predeceased her, was the composer of the musicals "Rent" and "tick…tick…BOOM!" Nan became a surrogate mom to the worldwide "Rent" family, where she made each new cast member feel welcomed and loved. She was most proud of the Jonathan Larson Grants at the American Theatre Wing (formerly The Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation), which the Larson family created to honor their son by providing support to promising theatre artists. She is survived by her husband Allan, daughter Julie, and her grandchildren Dylan McCollum, Matthew McCollum and granddaughter-in-law, Allison Collins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jonathan Larson Grants at the American Theatre Wing. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 11, 2019