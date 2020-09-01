July 3, 1932 - August 26, 2020 Naomi-Ann Gold "Nicki," age 88, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in her Los Angeles home. Nicki was the wife of Dr. Jack Gold. They were married for 65 years. Born in NYC, Nicki was the only child of Russian immigrant parents, Samuel and Mina Clyman. She was graduated from Erasmus Hall HS and continued her education at Tufts University where she earned a BS in Mathematics. While at Tufts, Nicki met Jack and married in 1954. They remained in Boston until Jack finished medical school. In 1957, they moved to Ohio where Nicki gave birth to her first child. Next, they moved to California, had 5 more children and lived the remainder of her life. Prior to becoming a full-time homemaker, Nicki had a successful career. With her keen mathematical mind, she was a rising star at companies such as Polaroid and IBM. One of her sources of pride was helping to program one of the first computers. Nicki retired from industry in 1960 and spent her prime years creating a happy and comfortable home. While she had her hands full with her large brood, she never hesitated to welcome others into the fold. So many people benefited from her warm and welcoming nature. During these years she wore many hats: carpooler, Girl Scout leader, PTA fundraiser, Math tutor, bookkeeper, party planner and more. After her children were grown, Nicki pursued her own interests. She joined a book club. She joined Hadassah. She immersed herself in all types of handwork, especially her new love, quilting. Nicki embraced the quilting world and the friendships she found there. She joined quilting guilds, served on their boards and won awards at quilting shows. Nicki will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Our world will be a little less bright without her intelligence, inquisitiveness and warmth. Nicki is survived by her husband Jack, her children Joanne (Oakes) Ames, Ruth Gold, David (Christine) Gold, Alison (Donald Jr) Pfister, Stephanie (Brian) Goldsmith, Jennifer Gold as well as her 8 grandchildren, Sarah Ames, Brandon and Nicolas Gold, Noah and Emma Pfister, Nina Gold, and Maya and Matthew Goldsmith.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store