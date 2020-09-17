May 8, 1923 - August 24, 2020 If you were using a personal computer in the 1980's, you were almost certainly using accessories made by the company founded by Nat "Bud" Hellman III – Micro Computer Accessories, Inc. – the preeminent designer and manufacturer of accessories for personal computers and word processors. After Bud sold his company to Rubbermaid, he began to live the life he wanted, a life of philanthropy, travel, love and support for his family, and a life devoted to the never-ending fulfillment of his intellectual curiosity. Micro Computer Accessories was founded by Bud Hellman in 1983. Dissatisfied with his career as President of Quality Products Manufacturing, Bud started tinkering at home and eventually designed a clear plastic dust cover for the IBM personal computer. The strong demand for this product convinced Bud of the enormous potential for accessories to complement the PC. Proceeds from sales of the initial products were reinvested in the business to fund tooling expenditures for new products. Bud, an engineer, eventually designed more than 70 popular accessory items, including rolltop disk files, printer stands, underdesk keyboard drawers and articulating monitor arms. Bud partnered with his son-in-law Bill Myers, who was in charge of marketing the products, and together, they grew the company into the leader in its industry.Bud began his lifelong philanthropic pursuits shortly after selling his business. He and his gracious wife Barbara established the Bud and Barbara Hellman Foundation, initially to support Cedars-Sinai Hospital and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Symphony. Bud did not believe in organized religion and he was hardly a feminist, but he believed in the Jewish people and he believed in helping others. In his later years he created the Hellman Crisis Fund within the Jewish Federation, initially to help homeless Jewish women and children, but ultimately broadened in scope to help all Jewish people in need.Bud possessed an inquiring mind and was singularly purposeful, always interested in those things that mattered. He could not just go to a restaurant with his family and engage in small talk. Instead he might study the salt and pepper shakers on the table, discover a design defect, explain to us how to correct it and actually hire someone to manufacture the new and improved shakers, giving them as gifts to family members. Or he might show up at dinner with several copies of an article he found important, pass them out, ask us to read them before ordering and be prepared to discuss them during dinner. Before visiting Bud, one often felt compelled to brush up on current events so as not to disappoint him. If he called you on the phone, it was for a specific purpose, not just to chat. After he had fulfilled the objective of the call, you needed to say goodbye quickly, because otherwise you would be speaking on a dead line; he was gone. No, he did not hang up on you, but it was very close. If you knew Bud, you did not mind because you knew he was already on to his next task. Every minute of his life had to be filled with something productive.Bud never stopped going and doing. He had more energy at 90 than someone half his age. He joined the Plato Society, an organization focused on a continuing interest in learning throughout life. There he found new intellectual paths to explore. He traveled with Barbara every summer to Aspen so he could spend each day listening to the orchestra at the Aspen Summer Music Festival. At age 91, he traveled alone to Switzerland to hear his favorite piece – Symphony No. 5 by Gustav Mahler. You would not be surprised to learn that before he purchased his season tickets at the Disney Hall, he spent hours at rehearsal, trying out seats in every location of the building.Bud loved reading for the purpose of learning, not just to entertain himself. He loved biographies of those who had an impact on the world – Churchill and Lincoln were his favorites. He always urged family members to take books from his library so that you could discuss them with him. But if you took a book, you really had to read it because he would always ask you what page you were on and whether you were learning anything from it. If you did take a book, you could not help but notice the label on the inside cover marked 'From the Library of Bud Hellman', so perfectly affixed that you knew Bud had used a ruler.Bud's endless energy, curiosity and passion for life never fully left him, although it abated somewhat after his stroke at age 92 while en route to the Panama Canal with Barbara. He died peacefully in his sleep at age 97 on August 24, 2020.Bud was born in New York City on May 8, 1923, the only son of Stella Stein Hellman, a career woman and blouse designer, and Nat Hellman Jr., a clothing manufacturer. Bud was raised mostly by his fraulein, perhaps an explanation for his tendency not to be effusively sentimental. He shared certain qualities with Stella, who refused to let her family know where she was buried, explaining that she appreciated her family and friends during her lifetime, but saw no good reason for them to waste their time visiting her in death (sound like someone?)Bud listed in the Army during World War 2, became a first lieutenant, and was deployed to Wiesbaden, Germany to rebuild city bridges. After the war, he received an engineering degree from NYU in 1948. Two years later he married Lois Lustig, with whom he had two children, Jan and Vicky. Lois died in 1971 and Bud later married Barbara Myers, who had two children, Andrea "Andie" Malkin and William "Billy" Myers. While Barbara and Bud were dating, Vicky and Billy fell in love and subsequently married, so Billy was actually Bud's stepson and son-in-law.Bud is survived by Barbara, his daughters Vicky Myers-Kaseff (Gary) and Jan Klein (Steve), his grandchildren Lauren Myers Schmitz (Andrew), Eddie Myers (Emma) and Jennifer Klein, and his great grandchildren (and we do mean great) Willa and Oliver Schmitz. Bud is predeceased by Lois, his sons-in-law Billy Myers and Jack Malkin and his granddaughter Melissa Kravitz.Bud was always actively involved as a positive force in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He traveled to Indiana at age 93 to visit Jennifer in college, wanting to meet her friends and make sure she was getting the most out of her college experience. When Lauren started her design career in the city, she at first moved in with her grandparents where Bud would make her breakfast each morning before she started her day. Bud always cherished time spent with Lauren. On a visit with her to LACMA, Bud was not content strolling through the museum, but insisted on debating the merits of contemporary art. He was so proud of Lauren and her accomplishments, often framing her design projects and hanging them in his home (his family was proud of Bud's artwork, too, with most of our homes adorned with his beautiful sculptures). While Bud dearly loved his two daughters, he always wanted a son, and he found him in his grandson Eddie Myers. From building rockets with him, sailing, taking annual trips to the auto show and traveling to the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, they did everything together. Eddie continued to dine regularly with Bud and Barbara until Bud's death. Eddie could not have asked for a better grandpa and Bud could not have asked for a better grandson.In Bud's later years Barbara was always by his side. And her daughter Andie was always there to provide companionship, comfort and support for both Barbara and Bud.Bud would not have wanted a sentimental tribute. But there is really no need for Bud to be idealized in death beyond what he was in life. Bud loved his life completely and he lived it intensely. He was truly a remarkable and generous man who spent his whole life doing, going, learning and trying to enrich and better the lives of those he loved.It is so hard for all of us to say goodbye to such a man. Vicky wishes her Daddy would call her one more time, ask her if she needed anything and then hang up on her.Donations in Bud's honor may be made to the Jewish Federation, P.O. Box 54269, Los Angeles, CA 90954-0269 and designated to be directed to the Hellman Homeless Crisis Fund



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store