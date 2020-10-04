April 16, 1961 - September 17, 2020 Well-known artist Nat Reed Gozzano (aka Nat Reed) passed away Sept 17, 2020 at his home after a 3 year debilitating struggle with ALS. He was 59. Nat was born in Huntington Beach, CA to Marilyn (Hedley) and Neto Gozzano on April 16, 1961. He held a series of disparate jobs including 16 years as a letter carrier in Fullerton, an owner of Madrona Gallery in San Pedro, and as archivist for photographer Jim French. Ultimately, Nat's intensely creative personality led him to explore his unique vision through art. His paintings and giclee prints were shown in Palm Springs and Miami galleries, and in 2012 he opened his own "The Art of Nat Reed" gallery in downtown Palm Springs. After restoring a 1959 Alexander home, Nat moved permanently from LA to Palm Springs in 2013 and is renowned for his exuberant mid-century inspired work.Nat's maternal grandparents Malcolm (Reed) and Eli Hedley had a strong influence on Nat's creative life. They raised his mother and aunts in a home they built from found articles on what is now Royal Palms State Beach. They became famous Polynesian-style decorators in the 1940's, and ran the original Island Traders shop in Disneyland's Adventureland. Nat's father was a set designer for RKO Studios, and his mother was a teacher who loved producing amateur musical shows. They all predeceased him, but their influence carried on through Nat's work.Nat is survived by his husband Eli Cortez who lovingly cared for him throughout his disease; sisters Cala Carter (Mark Rivard), Merry Murphy, and Amy Ebbert (Bob); aunts Bungy and Ba; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



