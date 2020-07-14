July 27, 1943 - July 12, 2020 Natalia Fierro passed away on July 12 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She bravely battled interstitial lung disease for many years, despite an increasing burden on her body but not her spirit. Natalia was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. She moved to Los Angeles and worked for the County of Los Angeles. She retired after 33 years of public service. Natalia loved life and had a quiet but powerful essence that people gravitated to. She was warm and a good listener. She loved music, reading, attending concerts and plays, and traveling. She had a creative side that showed in her arts and crafts. She enjoyed making custom cards for family birthdays and other occasions, often decorated with beautiful photo collages. She loved gardening and cooking, making the best tamales every Christmas for 45 years. She was a true patriot who loved this country of her birth and was a strong supporter of social justice. She loved animals and made her husband carry food in the car for any homeless cats and dogs they might encounter.Natalia leaves behind a heart-broken family: Husband Chris, daughters Jeannie, Lisa, and Marisa of California, sons Daniel of Texas and Paul of Minnesota; sister Lola, brother Gilbert, cousin Betty and best friend Carmen of Texas and numerous nieces, nephews and other cousins of Texas.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association
or animal protective agencies.