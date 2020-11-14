Natalie Ann Hope of Pasadena died November 1, 2020, at the age of 87. Natalie was born in Santa Ana, California, on June 5, 1933, to Edward and Marjorie Zirinsky.Natalie grew up in Orange County with her parents and grandparents, who had immigrated to the United States from Baranovich, in what is now Byelorussia, to settle in California. She attended Tustin High School and then moved with her family to Palm Springs, where she graduated from Palm Springs High School in 1951. Natalie first attended college at UCLA, but later transferred to the University of California at Berkeley for the 1952–1953 academic year, where she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority.In September 1955, Natalie married Ronald J. Lawson, with whom she had two sons, Craig Mark and Joseph Brian (Jobe) Lawson. They divorced in 1963. In March 1965, Natalie married Joseph Hope, who had two daughters, Lizabeth and Barbara, from a previous marriage. They divorced in 1968. Natalie was a wonderful mother to all four of her kids.Despite not finishing college, Natalie worked in a number of professional positions to support her sons. She was an avid book reader and a loyal reader of the Los Angeles Times. She loved Dodger baseball, college football, the theater, opera and cats. She approached life with passion and according to her strongly held personal principles. She is survived by her sons, Craig (Deborah) and Jobe (Jack), her stepdaughters, Liz (Nolan) and Barbara, three grandchildren, Sarah, Michelle and Ben, and many relatives and friends in the southern California area. Her warmth and enthusiasm will be missed by all.In lieu of flowers, a donation to one's favorite charity is encouraged.



