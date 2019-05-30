|
December 19, 1937 - May 27, 2019 Natalie passed peacefully in her sleep at home on the morning of May 27th, after valiantly battling cancer for over a year and a half.Natalie is survived by daughters Joni (husband Barry) and Julie (husband Andy), grandchildren Bradley and Jamie.Funeral services will be held at 11am Thursday May 30th, at Groman Eden Mortuary, 11500 Sepulveda Blvd., Mission Hills, CA 91245.In lieu of flowers Natalie would greatly appreciate donations to City of Hope, Att: Annual Giving, 1500 E. Duarte Rd, Duarte, CA 91010
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 30, 2019